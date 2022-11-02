CHINESE company Trina Solar Co., Ltd. targets to partner with more Philippine companies for its solar modules, a company official said.

“We have a lot of partners in the Philippines to supply solar modules to local companies,” Todd Li, president of Trina Solar Asia-Pacific, said in a Viber message on Oct. 26.

Mr. Todd said that Trina Solar will be supplying solar modules to at least nine outlets of KFC Philippines, under Ramcar Food Group. In September, the company said it supplied solar modules to local companies under Ramcar.

The solar manufacturer also supplies modules for the 94-megawatt-peak solar project of Aboitiz Power Corp. in Pangasinan which is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2022.

In a media release, Trina Solar said that KFC Philippines continues to ramp up its efforts toward more sustainable and environment-friendly operations with the installation of solar power systems.

Earlier, Trina Solar said that it sees the solar market thriving in the Philippines, as installing rooftop solar allows companies to meet rising electricity needs.

The Department of Energy is targeting to increase the share of renewable energy in the country’s power generation mix to 35% by 2030 and to 50% by 2040. — A.E.O. Jose