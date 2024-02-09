AYALALAND Logistics Holdings Corp. (ALLHC) is expecting to complete its cold storage facilities in Batangas and Pampanga by the first half while three more are set to be unveiled within the year, the listed company announced on Thursday.

In a statement, ALLHC said that ALogis Artico Santo Tomas in Batangas will be completed within the first quarter while ALogis Artico Mabalacat in Pampanga will be finished by the second quarter. Both will cater to various sectors such as frozen meat, seafood, and chemical industries.

ALogis Artico Santo Tomas will feature 5,000 pallet positions and 16 cold rooms. It is located within the Light Industry & Science Park III in Sto. Tomas, Batangas.

ALogis Artico Mabalacat will have 5,000 pallet positions and 19 cold rooms. It is situated within the 290-hectare Pampanga Technopark industrial township.

“Both facilities will add 10,000 pallet positions to ALLHC’s cold storage portfolio. By full development, ALogis Artico will have over 20,000 pallet positions in its portfolio collectively,” the company said.

The two facilities are set to undergo registration with various regulatory bodies such as the Board of Investments, National Meat Inspection Service, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, and Bureau of Plant Industry.

Aside from this, ALLHC disclosed that it will launch another cold storage facility in Luzon as well as two facilities in Visayas-Mindanao within the year. However, the company did not provide further details on the other projects.

ALLHC President and Chief Executive Officer Robert S. Lao said the cold storage facilities in Batangas and Pampanga are expected to help address issues on food safety and security.

“Over the years, we noticed a growing demand for more temperature-controlled facilities in the Southern and Central Luzon regions… Our overarching goal is to actively support the country’s promising cold chain sector and advance its supply chain logistics,” Mr. Lao said.

“In light of this, we envision ALogis Artico Santo Tomas and Mabalacat, along with the facilities in our existing portfolio and those in our current planning, as integral components within the supply chains of future tenants,” he added.

ALLHC shares improved by six centavos or 3.45% to P1.80 apiece on Thursday. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave