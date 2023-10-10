LISTED home and buildings solutions provider Concepcion Industrial Corp. (CIC) has partnered with JS Global APAC Pte. Ltd. for the exclusive distribution of Shark and Ninja branded products in the country.

“Our commitment to improving the lives of Filipino consumers is perfectly aligned with JS Global APAC’s mission to redefine home appliances that offer real solutions for real life,” CIC Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Raul Joseph A. Concepcion said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

CIC described Shark and Ninja products as globally recognized brands in the home appliance space. The “innovative” product range to be launched in the Philippine market would include those used in hair styling, kitchen tasks, and home cleaning.

According to CIC, the introduction of Shark and Ninja products to the Philippine market “is expected to revolutionize the way consumers approach home maintenance and cooking.”

“SharkNinja is renowned for its dedication to reimagining everyday household appliances and creating products that make life easier, more efficient, and more enjoyable. Similar to CIC, SharkNinja’s legacy dates back several decades,” CIC said.

“Behind SharkNinja is a proud history of being a pioneer in small household appliances in America, which grew into a portfolio of trusted and global home appliance brands driving rapid growth and innovation across multiple categories in the United States and United Kingdom markets,” it added.

CIC logged a 33% increase in its first-half consolidated net income to P350.3 million as the company’s net sales jumped 8% to P7.2 billion.

Shares of CIC at the local bourse were last traded on Oct. 6 at P15.34 apiece. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave