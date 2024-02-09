MPCALA Holdings, Inc., a unit of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC), said it will start collecting toll fees for the Silang (Aguinaldo) Interchange on Saturday, Feb. 10.

In a statement on Thursday, MPCALA, the concessionaire of Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX), said the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) has allowed the collection of toll beginning Feb. 10, at 12:01 a.m.

“The implementation of these toll rates aids in the continuous maintenance and enhancement of our toll road while ensuring efficient and safe travel for our users. The Silang (Aguinaldo) Interchange has become a vital part of our network, significantly enhancing the connectivity and economic landscape of the region,” said Raul L. Ignacio, president and general manager of MPCALA.

The Silang (Aguinaldo) Interchange connects to Aguinaldo Highway, which was opened in November.

Class 1 vehicles entering Greenfield will have to pay P30 to P81, while class 2 vehicles will pay P60 to P163, and class 3 vehicles will pay P91 to P244.

For motorists entering Laguna Technopark, class 1 vehicles will pay between P15 and P66; between P30 and P132 for class 2 vehicles; and between P45 and P199 for class 3 vehicles.

Toll fees for class 1 vehicles at Laguna Boulevard range from P30 to P51, class 2 vehicles will pay between P29 and P102, and class 3 vehicles will pay from P91 to P153.

At the Santa Rosa-Tagaytay entry point, toll fees range from P14 to P45 for class 1 vehicles, P29 to P90 for class 2 vehicles, and P43 to P134 for class 3 vehicles.

Class 1 vehicles entering Silang East will pay tolls from P17 to P64; class 2 vehicles from P35 to P128; and class 3 vehicles from P52 to P192.

For the Silang (Aguinaldo) entry point, toll fees range from P17 to P81 for class 1 vehicles, P35 to P163 for class 2 vehicles, and P52 to P244 for class 3 vehicles.

CALAX, a 45-kilometer four-lane toll road, is expected to reduce travel time between SLEX and the Manila-Cavite Expressway to 45 minutes from the current 2.5 hours.

It features eight interchanges: Technopark, Laguna Boulevard, Santa Rosa-Tagaytay Road, Silang East, Silang (Aguinaldo), Governor’s Drive, Open Canal, and Kawit Interchange, as well as a toll barrier before the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX).

MPTC is the tollways unit of Metro Pacific Investments Corp., which is one of three key Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Ashley Erika O. Jose