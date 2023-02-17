STATE-owned National Power Corp. (Napocor) has energized the P691-million Roxas-Taytay 69 kilovolt (kV) transmission line in Palawan.

“With this new transmission line, we’ll not only improve power dispatch and eventually decrease system loss, but we can also accommodate more power generators to cater to the growing electricity needs of Palawan,” Napocor President and Chief Executive Officer Fernando Martin Y. Roxas said in a media release.

The transmission line stretches from the municipalities of Roxas to Taytay in the province of Palawan.

Mr. Roxas said that the completion of the transmission line, which was funded by the national government’s special allotment release order, is part of Napocor’s goal to provide reliable power in provinces.

The 71.3-circuit kilometer line was bid out and awarded in two schedules, with the first half awarded to SL Development Construction Corp. and the second half awarded to and completed by DM Consunji, Inc.

“We are happy to be part of this continuous progress of Palawan. We are sure that development doesn’t stop here as we are committed to energizing more areas, sustaining the operations of our power plants here, and optimizing the operations of our 69 kV transmission lines,” Mr. Roxas said.

Napocor’s mandate under Republic Act No. 9136 or the Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001 is to provide power to so-called “missionary” markets, which are off-grid, or not connected to the national transmission system.

Napocor manages the transmission systems of Palawan, Masbate, Marinduque, Catanduanes, and Oriental and Occidental Mindoro. — Ashley Erika O. Jose