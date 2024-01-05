A UNIT of listed A Brown Co. is expected to finish the construction of the country’s first electron beam (e-beam) cold storage facility in Tanay, Rizal in March.

In a statement on Thursday, the company said unit Irradiation Solutions, Inc. would start commercial operations in March with the launch of the P700-million e-beam cold storage facility.

The facility is in the equipment installation and commission phase. Once completed, it has the capacity to decontaminate and sterilize 20,000 tons of food products and medical devices annually.

E-beam technology offers a cost-effective and safe method for treating goods, according to A Brown.

“E-beam technology is recognized for its environmental friendliness, leaving no chemical residues, and is scientifically proven effective in decontaminating food and sterilizing medical equipment,” it said.

“The technology ensures high product throughput and stands as a sustainable alternative to traditional heat and chemical treatments,” it added.

The construction of the facility is in line with Irradiation Solutions’ vision of becoming a cornerstone for the Philippine economy, A Brown said. “It is designed to enhance the operations of local businesses and ensure product compliance with international export requirements.”

Irradiation Solutions President Paul B. Juat remains optimistic despite delays in the facility’s completion due to weather and supply chain disruptions, it said.

The facility started construction in April 2022, with commercial operations initially expected to begin by the third quarter of last year.

“Our team’s resilience has kept us on track,” Mr. Juat said. “We are confident that the completion of this project will significantly improve the Philippines’ export capabilities. This is significant for the Philippine fruit and fisheries sector, which faces challenges in adhering to stringent international standards of product quality and safety.”

A Brown Chairman Walter Brown said the facility would empower local businesses and help them tap foreign markets.

“We’re looking forward to the operational phase of our facility,” he said. “Our goal is to empower local businesses, helping them reach international markets more effectively. This facility is not just an investment in technology; it’s an investment in the Philippine economy and its people.”

Shares of A Brown, a real estate company with mixed-use, nature-themed developments in Mindanao and Luzon, gained 4.62% or three centavos to 68 centavos each. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave