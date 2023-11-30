LISTED construction firm EEI Corp. said its energy arm had partnered with Mary Mediatrix Medical Center (MMMC) for the installation of solar photovoltaic (PV) systems.

In a stock exchange disclosure, EEI said EEI Power Corp. signed the contract with MMMC for the installation of a 376.2-kilowatt-peak solar PV rooftop system. MMMC is part of Mount Grace Hospitals, Inc.

The installation is in line with MMMC’s sustainability goals as the capacity is part of the company’s energy consumption, EEI said, adding that construction works for the project will start immediately.

As the healthcare facility taps renewable energy, the move will help reduce the hospital’s reliance on traditional fossil fuel and allow long-term cost savings, EEI said.

The renewable energy capacity is expected to produce about 509,000 kilowatt-hours of clean energy per year, which will help reduce MMMC’s carbon footprint by 4,988 metric tons, EEI said. The reduction is equivalent to 86,751 liters of gasoline reduction, it added.

Established in 1931, EEI has business interests in construction services and distribution of industrial and machinery systems. Its energy arm offers power solutions for electrical equipment and services.

At the stock exchange on Wednesday, shares in the company closed seven centavos lower or 1.22% to end at P5.69 apiece. — Ashley Erika O. Jose