THE government needs to fast-track the crafting of policies and a framework that will help advance the development of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), as the aviation sector targets to cut carbon emissions by utilizing green fuel, an airline executive said.

“The integration of sustainable aviation fuel is crucial in meeting the aviation industry’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint,” Alex B. Reyes, chief strategy officer of Cebu Pacific said in a Viber message to BusinessWorld.

In November, the Board of Investments said it is in talks with aerospace company Airbus for the development of SAF in the Philippines.

Airbus’ all-new engine (NEO) aircraft is said to have better fuel efficiency as it is the latest generation of Airbus planes considered the most compatible to use SAF. Currently, all Airbus aircraft are certified to operate by up to 50% SAF blend.

In September, the Department of Energy said it was working on crafting draft regulations on SAF to accelerate its adoption in the country.

“The Philippine government’s support to enhance the production and availability of sustainable aviation fuel is a welcome development and aligns with Cebu Pacific’s goal of driving sustainable aviation in the country,” Mr. Reyes said.

The International Air Transport Association has projected that SAF will contribute 65% of carbon emissions reduction.

“We encourage more producers and stakeholders to join in these efforts to achieve net zero emissions by 2050,” Mr. Reyes said.

In an earlier interview, Mr. Reyes suggested that the government must also offer incentives to encourage airlines to use more SAF.

In October, budget carrier Cebu Pacific said it was working to establish a long-term supply agreement with SAF suppliers as it is targeting to operate more flights powered by green fuel.

For its part, flag carrier Philippine Airlines said it would continue to work with relevant stakeholders to help increase the fuel supply.

“PAL continues to explore with various stakeholders different means to produce more SAF to make it more available and cheaper for airlines,” Stanley K. Ng, PAL president and chief operating officer, said in a Viber message. — Ashley Erika O. Jose