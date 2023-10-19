Globe Telecom, Inc. has blocked almost 3 billion spam and scam messages to date, the telecommunications company said.

“In line with this proactive step, we reaffirm our commitment to reducing scams and fraudulent activities, ensuring that every message sent and received is one of trust,” Anton Bonifacio, chief information security officer at Globe, said in a statement on Wednesday.

As of September, Globe blocked a combined 2.59 billion spam and scam messages and deactivated about 4,733 SIMs. It also blacklisted 150,287 SMS linked to fraudulent activities.

The company has so far invested $20 million to upgrade its spam and scam detection and blocking mechanisms.

The telecommunications company said it has started to filter all person-to-person SMS with clickable links within its network as a move to reduce scams and fraud.

Globe’s statement follows the directive of the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) mandating all telecommunication companies to block text messages with clickable links.

In September, the NTC issued an amendment to a memorandum directing all telcos to block and deactivate text messages with clickable domains, URLs, and QR codes amid issues of malware, cyberattacks and scams.

“As text scams continue unabated, Globe reiterates its dedication to collaborating with government bodies, especially the NTC, in the relentless campaign against fraud and other forms of cybercrime,” Globe said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose