A SUBSIDIARY of AG&P International Pte. Ltd. has secured contracts for five projects across the Philippines, Australia, the Middle East, and Europe, said its top official, who expects a busy 2023 with a focus on liquefied natural gas (LNG).

“AG&P is proud to be delivering clean fuel upgrades to leading, international refineries and petrochemical plants, digital infrastructure and another state-of-the-art LNG terminal, plus critical facilities to continue the rapid development of the Philippines economy,” Joseph Sigelman, chairman and chief executive officer of AG&P, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The contracts secured by the unit — AG&P Industrial — were forged in the first quarter of the year and amounted to $360 million.

“It is our greatest privilege to be awarded five marquee projects within the first quarter of the year, a record for AG&P industrial. It is a testament to the confidence and trust we have built over the years, delivering projects to top clients globally with world-leading quality and safety standards,” said Alex Gamboa, president of AG&P Industrial.

AG&P Industrial is involved in industrial, modular infrastructure and services for LNG projects, terminals, refineries, and LNG liquefaction modules.

“AG&P’s Industrial goes from strength to strength with the award of five major contracts in [the first quarter] of 2023, all from blue chip, global corporations for mission-critical projects in Europe, the Middle East, Australia and, of course, in the Philippines,” Mr. Sigelman said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose