INDEPENDENT oil company Jetti Petroleum, Inc. is resuming the operations of its flagship retail station in Pasay City after temporarily closing it for renovation for almost four years.

“The station shares its location with Jetti’s Business Center building, which will be housing several food and retail outlets, making the Jetti Macapagal Station an ideal destination hub for one’s fuel needs as well as other services,” the company said in a media release.

The oil company reopened its retail station on Thursday at Macapagal Ave. within Pasay City’s central business district after closing it in December 2019.

Jetti said that it has invested around P15.5 million for the renovation. It said that the reopening was designed to “suit today’s more practical needs” by placing a pump island configuration and providing cashless transactions.

The station also provides an air and water service bay and access to comfort room facilities.

“Jetti Macapagal Station is the company’s flagship station and is part of a new design concept that shares the same space with the company’s corporate headquarters,” Jetti President Leo P. Bellas said.

“The company strategically envisioned this property to be a landmark point of destination that will also embody our slogan [Gasolina ng Bayan] and continue providing quality fuels to consumers at fair prices,” he added.

Jetti started the operations of its first retail service station in 1999 and opened the Macapagal flagship station in 2004. The company began the conversion and renovation works of the property to make it a two-building complex with a gas station in 2019.

The company said that its Macapagal station “has been a strategic fuel/service hub” for motorists and public utility vehicle services alike, as well as “a popular weekend gathering site for weekend bike/cyclists and enthusiasts.”

With 200 stations by yearend, Jetti is targeting to have 300 stations by the first quarter of 2025 with an allocated capital expenditure of P1.5 billion. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera