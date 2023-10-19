MANILA WATER Co., Inc. has tallied service connections in its east zone network at 1.16 million as of the second quarter, it said on Wednesday.

In a media release, the water concessionaire said it had installed 16,728 new water connections as of July. Of the latest count, 16,175 are domestic connections, which is already 81% of the company’s 2023 target.

A total of 553 new commercial and industrial connections were turned on during the period, it said.

According to Manila Water, the steady increase in water connections enabled it to cover more than 7.63 million customers in the east zone of Metro Manila and parts of Rizal.

“Service improvements for our customers are paramount. For the past 26 years, the company has been working closely with the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) Regulatory Office, the national government, and local government units on service expansion projects,” said Nestor Jeric T. Sevilla, Jr., Manila Water’s corporate strategic affairs group head.

“The company has invested heavily in augmenting the water sources, upgrading its systems, and maintaining the water network,” he added.

The company also reported that 98.35% of the total water service connections ran 24/7 at an average water pressure of 7 psi (pounds per square inch) at ground level.

It attributed the steady flow to its efforts in lowering nonrevenue water, or water wasted due to leaks and illegal connections in the water network, which is below 15%.

Manila Water said it has maintained 100% monthly compliance with the Philippine National Standards for Drinking Water, guaranteeing that water up to the customers’ meters is safe to drink.

The company is set to inaugurate the first phase of its East Bay water treatment plant designed to provide 50 million liters per day of treated water to 300,000 residents in the towns of Jalajala, Pililla, Baras, Cardona, Morong, and Binangonan in Rizal province.

In August, Manila Water applied to extend its revised concession agreement with the MWSS.

Along with this, the company has committed to allocate P1.15 trillion for investments. The move is primarily meant to ensure the continuous provision of water and wastewater services to its customers in the east zone.

At the local bourse on Monday, shares of Manila Water went down by P0.10 or 0.55% to close at P18.20 apiece.

The water concessionaire serves the east zone network of Metro Manila, covering parts of Marikina, Pasig, Makati, Taguig, Pateros, Mandaluyong, San Juan, portions of Quezon City and Manila, and several towns in Rizal province. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera