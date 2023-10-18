OMNICHANNEL digital agency Skyrocket Studios PH, Inc. recently launched a subsidiary that focuses on providing customized marketing and e-commerce solutions for mid-sized and large-scale businesses.

In a statement on Tuesday, Skyrocket Studios said its new unit TechStack.ph will cater to various business needs such as mobile measurement, marketing automation, customer data management, customer engagement, and comprehensive e-commerce solutions.

According to Skyrocket Studios, the subsidiary was a result of partnerships with leading software as a service platforms in the marketing and e-commerce industry. Some of Skyrocket Studios’ partners are global commerce firm Shopify, payments provider Paynamics, marketing analytics platform AppsFlyer, and customer engagement platform MoEngage.

“TechStack is more than just the solutions and platforms we’ve partnered with. We share a mission to create value and growth for organizations that need marketing and e-commerce support,” Skyrocket Studios Business Development and Partnerships Head Khalil Cala said.

According to Skyrocket Studios, TechStack pioneers the marketing technology and e-commerce ecosystem in the country. It offers businesses the opportunity to “experience substantial digital growth.”

Skyrocket Studios added that TechStack helps mid-sized and large-scale businesses to “optimize their marketing and e-commerce capabilities.”

“Utilizing the latest marketing technology and the business consultancy caliber of Skyrocket Studios, various companies can confidently expand their digital presence, forge deeper connections with their customers, achieve their business goals, and successfully elevate their brands,” Skyrocket Studios said.

“By offering a diverse range of scalable solutions, TechStack.ph caters to the unique needs of brands, companies, and industries, enabling all to harness the full potential of marketing technology and e-commerce,” it added.

Skyrocket Studios is a regional marketing agency based in Manila and Singapore. It has served over 300 clients and more than 2,000 projects. The company, which specializes in omnichannel advertising, offers solutions ranging from brand-building creative to marketing technology.

The company aims for further regional expansion by the end of the year amid a growing multinational clientele. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave