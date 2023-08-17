THE Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) said it will develop a 47-hectare site in New Clark City into a technology hub in partnership with Tarlac province.

In a statement on Thursday, BCDA said it signed a memorandum of agreement with Tarlac province on Aug. 11.

The agreement gives Tarlac province the right of usufruct, allowing it to use the site.

According to the BCDA, the site will host agro-industry projects, research and development facilities, logistics centers, and technology-focused operations like hyperscale data centers.

“We are grateful that through the efforts of the provincial government, we are realizing our dream of developing New Clark City as the Philippines’ model for future smart cities,” BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua M. Bingcang said.

Tarlac Governor Susan A. Yap said the technology hub is expected to generate investment and jobs for the province. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave