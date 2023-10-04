GLOBE Telecom, Inc. said it targets to shift more of its facilities to renewables as part of the company’s commitment to sustainability.

“We do have a target in terms of which sites we can enroll in GEOP (green energy option program). This year, we enrolled seven or eight sites, next year we are targeting seven or more cell towers,” Raymond Aguilar, Globe vice-president for enterprise and corporate management, told reporters on the sidelines of the Globe Energize 2023 event on Tuesday.

Launched in 2018, GEOP is a voluntary policy mechanism that allows users consuming at least 100 kilowatts to source power from qualified electricity retailers supplying renewable energy.

So far, Globe has 26 facilities that are powered by renewable energy (RE), Mr. Aguilar said.

“Since 2019, we’ve been transitioning our corporate sites into RE. Since then, we have transitioned around 26 sites to RE. This 26 includes facilities and cell towers,” he said.

The listed telecommunications company said it would continue pursuing climate action strategies such as its target to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2050.

Earlier, Globe said its other RE-powered sites are located in Makati, Quezon City, Caloocan, Taguig, Mandaluyong, San Juan, Manila, Marikina, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Tarlac, and Cebu. — Ashley Erika O. Jose