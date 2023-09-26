RAZON-Led International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) said its units in Mexico and Colombia had received their largest ship, marking what it called an “operational milestone.”

In a media release on Monday, ICTSI said CMA CGM Alexander Von Humboldt, a 396-meter-long vessel which it claims to be the first of its size to operate in Latin America, was received at Contecon Manzanillo S.A. (CMSA) in Mexico and Sociedad Puerto Industrial Aguadulce (SPIA) in Colombia.

“We have prepared for this moment in recent years, designing and sizing our terminal to be able to serve these ships. It is our obligation to ensure that Mexican foreign trade has competitive and efficient maritime logistics,” José Antonio Contreras, chief executive officer of CMSA, said in a media release on Monday.

CMSA is ICTSI’s business unit operating at Port of Manzanillo. The company said it is Mexico’s gateway to the Pacific coast as it is strategically located at the largest industrial areas, making it closer to major consumer markets.

The arrival of the vessel signifies the company’s capability to adapt to new ports and growing maritime dynamics, Álvaro Otero, general manager of SPIA, said.

SPIA is ICTSI’s joint venture container terminal project with PSA International Pte Ltd. (PSA) in Buenaventura, Colombia.

Last week, the listed port operator announced that it is anticipating to complete the expansion of its port in Melbourne, Australia following the arrival of its new quay cranes from China.

ICTSI’s unit, Victoria International Container Terminal (VICT) said the cranes are part of its 235-million Australian dollar expansion investment that will boost its capacity by up to 1.25 million 20-foot equivalent units.

The listed port operator currently operates over 30 terminals in 20 countries across six continents.

At the local bourse on Monday, shares in the company climbed by 20 centavos or 0.1% to end at P204 apiece. — Ashley Erika O. Jose