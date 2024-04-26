SAN MIGUEL Corp. (SMC) said the expansion of South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) is now 70% complete and will be finished by yearend.

“The SLEX expansion will be a significant boost to the Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon (Calabarzon) region, which currently generates almost 20% of the country’s GDP (gross domestic product),” SMC President and Chief Executive Officer Ramon S. Ang said in a statement on Thursday.

The expansion of SLEX is being undertaken by SMC’s unit SMC SLEX, Inc., which is targeting to widen the expressway to six lanes on each side from the current four sides.

The project will improve the traffic flow and provide a seamless connectivity between southern and northern Luzon, SMC said.

“The expanded expressway will offer faster, safer, and more convenient travel for southern residents, including those who commute to Metro Manila. It will also facilitate the influx of investments in the region and help in de-congesting Metro Manila,” it said.

SMC SLEX, the tollway unit of SMC, has allocated a total of P12 billion for its capital expenditure budget in 2023 to fund its projects, including the construction of the Batangas-to-Lucena expressway and for the repair and maintenance of SLEX. — Ashley Erika O. Jose