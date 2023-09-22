LISTED Philippine Telegraph and Telephone Corp. (PT&T) has partnered with Microsoft Corp. and Crayon Philippines to launch its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tools next year.

The listed company said its collaboration with the two parties is for the integration of ChatGPT into Microsoft 365 Copilot, which it plans to launch by the first quarter of 2024.

“The future of business is here. We are thrilled to introduce Microsoft 365 Copilot as an integral part of our Microsoft 365 License and Connectivity offerings, providing our customers with an avenue to explore the future of work, supported by a reliable internet solution,” James G. Velasquez, PT&T president and chief executive officer, said in a media release.

PT&T said it will continue to utilize technologies to unlock the potential of AI.

“We firmly advocate the transformative potential of technology to foster societal progress,” Mr. Velasquez said.

Microsoft 365 Copilot is an AI software with assistant features for Microsoft 365 applications like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Teams.

Earlier this year PT&T sealed a partnership with an Australian company NetLinkz Ltd. to bring Starlink products to its customers.

Headquartered in the US, Microsoft is an international technology company and developer of software systems and applications while Crayon is a Norway-based IT advisory company with its business primarily engaged in software and digital transformation services. — Ashley Erika O. Jose