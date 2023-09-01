AYALA Corp.’s automotive unit AC Motors on Thursday announced that it is planning to increase the number of stores of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company BYD in the country to 12 in the next 12 months.

“This comprehensive BYD dealership roadmap is proof of AC Motors’ commitment to green technologies and confidence in the global powerhouse that is BYD,” it said in a press release.

The company has recently inaugurated its 4,000-square-meter BYD store in Quezon City, the second BYD store in the Philippines. The first one in Makati was operated by Solar Transport and Automotive Resources Corp., the previous local distributor of BYD.

The recently opened store, which is in partnership with Solar Transport, is the largest local BYD store to date and the first one under the stewardship of AC Motors.

“The BYD Quezon Avenue flagship dealership is a testament to the strong partnership of AC Motors and Solar Transport, and our commitment to our valued customers to provide service that they can rely on,” said Mark Andrew Tieng, president and chief executive officer of Solar Transport.

James Ng, general manager of BYD Philippines and Singapore said the opening of the flagship store shows the importance the Chinese company attachés to the Philippine market.

“[It is] also an important step for BYD to deepen its localization in the Philippines, as BYD joins hands with its partners to practice the goal of low-carbon and green life with practical actions. This is a brand-new starting point,” he said.

Earlier this month, AC Motors was appointed by BYD as its official distributor in the Philippines through its subsidiary, Mobility Access Philippines Ventures, Inc. (MAPVI).

“BYD’s presence in the country was already formidable,” said MAPVI President Antonio Zara III. “Thus, we look forward to scaling even bigger heights and bringing the brand closer to even more Filipinos. Building your dreams has never been more attainable, and exciting.” — Justine Irish D. Tabile