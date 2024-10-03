THE Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) said it signed a partnership with Australia’s AMSL Aero to explore the development of low-cost, zero-emission, and hydrogen-powered aircraft in New Clark City.

“The agreement with AMSL Aero will build a strong partnership with a world-leading sustainable aviation manufacturer,” BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua M. Bingcang said in a statement on Thursday.

“We look forward to progressing this partnership to achieve positive technological, economic, and social outcomes for the Philippines,” he said.

Aside from exploring opportunities in zero-emission aircraft, the BCDA said that the partnership with the Australian aircraft designer and manufacturer will also help start up the hydrogen production industry in the Philippines.

Under the partnership, BCDA and AMSL Aero will collaborate in developing an ecosystem for low-cost zero-emission aircraft and hydrogen energy.

“(This) has the potential to connect the archipelago of the Philippines by passenger and freight carriage air bridges, coupled with strategically located hydrogen production plants for clean energy production,” the BCDA said in a statement.

The partnership will generate a study evaluating the feasibility of developing the project within BCDA properties.

Max York, chief executive officer of AMSL Aero, said that the partnership with the BCDA can help drive the future of aerospace and clean energy production, as well as support economic development for the Philippines.

“The partnership agreement with BCDA … clearly demonstrates the global demand and opportunity for hydrogen-powered vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) technology,” Mr. York said.

“(This) will enable AMSL Aero to further develop our innovative Vertiia technology to support multi-national requirements for passenger, cargo, air rescue, aeromedical, and military air operations,” he added.

AMSL Aero produces a world-leading long-range hydrogen-electric VTOL aircraft known as Vertiia. It takes off like a helicopter and flies fast and smoothly like a fixed wing airplane at very low cost per hour.

“The aircraft will be a highly efficient long-range zero-emissions VTOL, with a range of up to 1,000 kilometers and cruising speeds of 300 kilometers per hour,” the BCDA said. — Justine Irish D. Tabile