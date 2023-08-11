MITSUBISHI MOTORS Philippines Corp. (MMPC) is targeting an increased domestic vehicle market share by aiming to sell more than 75,000 vehicles during the fiscal year, a company official said on Thursday.

“For the whole fiscal year from April 2023 to March 2024, our target sales is 75,000, but we may be able to exceed that a little bit,” MMPC First Vice-President for Sales and Marketing Jack S. Ramirez, Jr. told reporters.

“Our target is 18% market share, but it may reach 18.5%,” he added.

Mr. Ramirez said that MMPC sold 43,831 units during the January to July period, representing an increase of more than half compared to last year.

This growth was driven by higher sales of the L300 utility vehicle, Mirage hatchback, and Mirage G4 sedan, all of which are assembled at the company’s Sta. Rosa assembly plant, he noted.

“Our sales volume from January to July is at 43,831 units. This is slightly above our target market share volume of 18%. It is about 18.9%. This is total industry data.”

“The L300 sales surged as we made special promotions for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), while Mirage G4 and sedan models are targeting first-time buyers and starting families,” he added.

Mr. Ramirez also said that MMPC is seeing higher vehicle sales during the “ber” months, noting that the peak of the company’s sales performance occurs during this period. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave