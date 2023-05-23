ABAC gathering in Cebu to highlight PHL opportunities, regional cooperation 

THE ASIA-PACIFIC Economic Cooperation Business Advisory Council (ABAC) will meet in Cebu on July 27 to 30, where investment opportunities in the Philippines and regional collaboration will be discussed.

“As we prepare to host ABAC in the vibrant heart of Cebu, we stand on the cusp of boundless opportunities and exciting discoveries,” Aboitiz Group President Sabin M. Aboitiz, the 2023 ABAC Sustainable Growth Working Group vice-chair, said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Let’s write a new chapter in the Asia-Pacific story, where collaboration sparks innovation, and our shared vision for a prosperous future becomes a reality,” he added.

The meeting, with the theme “Equity, Sustainability, and Opportunity,” aims to encourage more discussion and collaboration among business leaders, policymakers, and other stakeholders in the region.

The meeting will also highlight the role of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the global economy and the changing environment, social, and governance (ESG) investing landscape.

“An archipelago of thousands of interconnected islands, the nation embodies the spirit of cooperation and collaboration that underpins the APEC economies,” ABAC Philippines said.

“Like the islands that work together to create a cohesive whole, the APEC economies are interconnected and interdependent, each contributing to the larger ecosystem,” it added.

ABAC Philippines said the ABAC III conference will be held at the NUSTAR Convention Center in Cebu City, with over 200 delegates and guests from the 21 APEC economies expected to attend.

The previous ABAC meeting was held in Brunei on April 27.

Created in 1995, the ABAC seeks to provide a private sector perspective in attaining free and open trade and investments in the Asia-Pacific region. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave