ENVIRONMENTAL groups on Wednesday pressed consumers to use energy-saving and mercury-free lighting products as part of sustainability efforts.

The groups cited the decision of the Minamata Convention on Mercury during the fourth Conference of Parties in March last year that decided to phase out mercury-added compact fluorescent lamps (CFLs) by 2025 and change to light emitting diode (LED) alternatives that have no mercury.

EcoWaste Coalition issued the statement following the celebration of the World Consumer Rights Day on Wednesday.

“We enjoin consumers of lighting products from households, schools, offices, hotels and other establishments to go for mercury-free, highly efficient and cost-effective LED lights,” EcoWaste Coalition National Coordinator Aileen A. Lucero said.

“Aside from conserving energy, the switch to LED lights will contribute to reducing mercury pollution that is associated with the mining and use of mercury in the production of fluorescents, and the discharge of hazardous mercury vapors when such lights are broken, improperly recycled or disposed of,” she added.

Center for Renewable Energy and Sustainable Energy Program Officer Danielle Lacsamana said shifting to LEDs would also lessen demand for power supply.

“By using an energy-saving lighting technology like LED, we also contribute to reducing mercury emissions into the atmosphere from burning fossil fuels, especially coal. Indeed, shifting to LEDs is one of the most practical actions that can help make our world a more livable place,” she said.

Citing figures from the Clean Lighting Coalition, the group said that the shift to LED lights would avoid 754 terawatt-hours of energy consumption and $105.6 billion worth of energy bill savings from 2025 to 2050.

The shift to LED will also prevent 34.8 metric tons of mercury pollution and 263 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

“The time is right to move away from linear fluorescent lamps (LFLs) that contain mercury and to adopt the new, highly efficient LED lighting now available at competitive prices. The advantages are enormous with benefits to consumers, the environment and climate,” Mercury and Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs) Adviser Lee Bell said.

EcoWaste Coalition also reminded consumers to buy products that have passed government standards.

“Pick the ones with a valid Import Commodity Clearance (ICC) sticker or the Philippine Standard (PS),” the group said.

“Don’t simply throw busted fluorescents into the bin, dump or burn them. The improper disposal of used fluorescent lamps as ordinary trash is exposing waste handlers, informal recyclers and the public to mercury, a potent neurotoxin,” it added. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave