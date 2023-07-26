CEBU PACIFIC is partnering with Swiss carbon finance consultancy firm South Pole to create the budget carrier’s climate strategy, it said on Tuesday.

“With South Pole’s guidance and expertise, we will develop a robust plan of action to prioritize interventions for emission hotspots in our operations,” Cebu Pacific Chief Executive Officer Mike Szucs in a statement.

“This roadmap will consider and fuse together the tangible initiatives that we have already put in place, as well as plans that will contribute towards our aspirations of meeting aviation’s net-zero commitment,” he said.

“By placing climate at the center of its strategy, we are confident that CEB will make great strides in its climate journey, and we are proud to support CEB in achieving its sustainability goals,” Shruti Singh, South Pole’s director, climate strategies for Asia Pacific, said referring to the firm’s trade symbol.

Under the partnership, the carrier will go through a “rigorous process of understanding the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions generated from its operations towards setting its near-term and long-term emission reduction pathways.”

The roadmap that will be produced will build into Cebu Pacific’s decarbonization strategy, which involves: a fleet modernization program, fuel efficiency measures, integration of sustainable aviation fuel, and transition to electric vehicles, among others.

“Cebu Pacific has been monitoring and reporting its Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions since 2018. But as with other companies, Scope 3 emissions are a blind spot for Cebu Pacific, and we recognize the complexities in accounting for these emissions,” said Jose Alejandro B. Reyes, chief strategy officer of Cebu Pacific.

“To set a credible emissions reduction pathway, it is essential to have a comprehensive validation of our material emissions. Hence, we are tapping into South Pole’s climate expertise in this area,” he added.

Scope 1 refers to GHGs released directly from a business, Scope 2 covers indirect GHGs released from the energy purchased by an organization, while Scope 3 emissions are other indirect emissions from general suppliers.

The airline said South Pole will be supporting “in scoping its activities to identify the relevant Scope 3 emissions from its upstream and downstream entire value chain.” — Justine Irish D. Tabile