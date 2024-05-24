PREMIUM SEGMENT supermarket operator AllDay Marts, Inc. reported a 10.2% increase in its first-quarter net income, reaching P97 million.

“AllDay’s stable position through the first quarter can be credited to continuing gains from our importation and, in part, through our new minimarts,” AllDay President and Chief Executive Officer Frances Rosalie T. Coloma said in a statement on Thursday.

First-quarter revenue rose by 1.1% to P2.47 billion from P2.44 billion last year.

Gross profit increased by 1.2% to P514 million, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization grew by 5.6% to P246 million.

AllDay leveraged its international selections and benefited from the recent opening of four new minimart locations, according to Ms. Coloma.

“We established a foothold in the communities of Camella East and Ponticelli in Bacoor, Maia Alta in Antipolo, and along Governor’s Drive in Dasmariñas, and look forward to building on the elevated supermarket experience we have long bannered across the chain,” she said.

On Thursday, AllDay Marts stocks fell by 2.16% or P0.003 to P0.136 apiece. — R.M.D. Ochave