TAIWAN’S STARLUX Airlines is launching a route between Taipei and Clark in August this year that will become its third destination in the Philippines.

“The Taipei–Clark route is expected to increase STARLUX’s competitiveness in the North American transit market, by significantly reducing traffic time for passengers heading to the northern Philippines,” the airline said.

The airline will operate an Airbus A321neo on the flight from Taipei to Clark that has a two-class layout, with eight seats in business class and 180 seats in economy class.

The flights will operate daily starting on Aug.15 with flight numbers JK789 and JK790 for Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays, and flights JK791 and JK792 for Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

STARLUX said the flight will be able to attract more business travelers seeking luxury and comfort to the special commercial zone in the Philippines.

“[Clark] has become an important economic center in recent years featuring numerous tourist attractions, including the largest water park in Southeast Asia, luxurious golf courses, and casinos. [It] is a destination that appeals to both business and leisure travelers,” it said.

The airline currently flies to 17 destinations which are: Los Angeles, Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka, Okinawa, Sapporo, Sendai, Macau, Penang, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Hanoi, Manila, and Cebu.

It has a growing fleet which is now composed of 20 aircraft: 13 A321neos, four A330neos, and three A350s. STARLUX expects the delivery of its fourth A350 by the end of the year. — Justine Irish D. Tabile