LIGHT RAIL TRANSIT Line 1 (LRT-1) private operator Light Rail Manila Corp. (LRMC) is set to deploy the initial fourth-generation train set by July 20.

“LRMC has remained steadfast in upgrading the commuter experience and committed to our mission of delivering safe and efficient transport since we took over the operations in 2015,” said Juan F. Alfonso, president and chief executive officer of LRMC.

“Today marks another significant milestone in modernizing our train infrastructure with the inauguration of our first new generation-4 train,” he said, adding that the launch is a testament to private-public partnership “successfully working for the Filipino people.”

The generation-4 train set has a total capacity of 1,388 passengers per trip and four light rail vehicles (LRVs) per train set have already completed the required series of safety checks, inspections, trial runs with minimum kilometers and acceptance tests.

In the first year of its full operations, the new generation train sets will increase daily ridership to 300,000 from the existing 280,000 a day.

LRMC started receiving in January 2021 the generation-4 train sets, which were manufactured by Mitsubishi Corp. and Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles.

LRMC will initially deploy the first train set on July 20, which will be followed by the deployment of one train set for each succeeding week after.

At present, 20 fourth-generation train sets are in the Philippines, the company said, adding that the remaining 10 train sets are expected to be delivered between November 2023 and February 2024.

The complete deployment of the 30 train sets on the main line is expected by the fourth quarter of 2024 or when the LRT-1 Cavite Extension Project opens.

Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista expects the new train sets to improve the operational efficiency at the LRT-1.

“These new LRVs, purchased at more than P12.8 billion, are equipped with an advanced passenger information system, a new signaling system and ice-cold air-conditioning — leading to a vastly enhanced passenger experience,” Mr. Bautista said.

“The evolution of LRT-1 is not finished. It will continue to upscale in step with advancements in technology,” he added.

The first phase of the LRT-1 Cavite Extension Project, which is a public-private partnership between LRMC and the government, is currently at an 88% completion rate.

The project involves the extension of the existing LRT-1 line by adding another 11.7 kilometers, eight new stations with a provision for two more future stations plus facilities’ works.

LRMC is the joint venture of Ayala Corp., Metro Pacific Light Rail Corp., and Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings (Philippines) Pte. Ltd.

Metro Pacific Light Rail is a unit of Metro Pacific Investments Corp., which is one of three Philippine subsidiaries of Hong Kong’s First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being PLDT Inc. and Philex Mining Corp.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., maintains interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Justine Irish D. Tabile