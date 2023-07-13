BUDGET CARRIER Cebu Pacific said on Wednesday that it will be joining non-profit global organization Airlink to help in responding to and recovering from disasters.

In a press release, the airline said that it will be joining hands with international airlines and logistic partners in providing airlift, logistical solutions and support during disasters.

Cebu Pacific Chief Strategy Officer Alex B. Reyes said that“disaster relief and humanitarian assistance are areas that Cebu Pacific has actively contributed to and supported over the years.”

“We have always believed that air transport allows for an efficient and quick mobilization of necessary resources, both personnel and cargo, in responding to disasters or crises,” he added.

Airlink is said to have more than 50 international airlines as partners, which makes it possible for the organization to leverage the power and speed of aviation in getting aid to distressed communities for more than 130 nongovernmental organizations (NGOs).

Last month, the organization hosted a two-day workshop with the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation (PRDF) on logistics preparedness.

According to the company, the first post-pandemic workshop was attended by 12 partner NGOs including Anamatangi Polynesian Voices, Bayat Foundation, Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation, Children International, Disaster Relief Australia, and Human Initiative.

“This event gave us an opportunity to reconnect with our NGO partners face to face and provide a platform for them to network and draw lessons from each other’s experiences,” said Jennifer Torner, Humanitarian Programs Manager for Asia and the Pacific for Airlink.

“Our partners cover disaster response in a very diverse area ranging from Afghanistan to Vanuatu in the Pacific, Sri Lanka to Ukraine, Turkey to New Zealand. They shared the challenges they faced or overcame, giving valuable insights on how we can improve processes and responses to prioritize impacted communities,” she added.

Meanwhile, Claire Leow, regional representative for Asia and the Pacific at Airlink, said that the partnership with PRDF and Cebu Pacific will strengthen Airlink’s regional response framework.

“Regional training for our NGO partners also helps focus on collaboration with local and regional actors,” she added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile