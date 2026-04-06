Games on Tuesday

(Ninoy Aquino Stadium)

5:15 p.m. – Terrafirma vs Magnolia

7:30 p.m. – Meralco vs TNT

DEFENSIVE-MINDED Meralco takes its turn to try and stop surging Bol Bol and TNT in a livewire PBA Commissioner’s Cup Tuesday gig at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

The 7-foot-3 Mr. Bol has been balling for the TNT Tropang 5G, logging averages of 37.33 points and 16.33 rebounds as the defending champions won two in a row after an opening stumble in the mid-season tournament.

In their last game prior to the Lenten break, Mr. Bol gave powerhouse San Miguel Beermen the blues with a 34-point, 18-rebound game that propelled his squad to a 118-92 massacre.

And the scary thing is, the tall and long center with guard-like skills and fine shooting touch has yet to fully adjust to both the TNT and the PBA brands of play.

“I’m getting used to the physicality and getting my teammates involved and I think that’s what got us the last two wins,” said Mr. Bol.

“I think we’re getting there (chemistry with teammates). It was just a little bit hard the first game (but) after three games I’m getting used to them and they’re getting used to playing with me.”

Mr. Bol’s mission in Asia’s first play-for-play league is clear.

“I’m not worried about my game individually as long as we keep on stacking wins ‘cause that’s what’s most important,” he said.

Tasked with the primary chore of containing the fancied TNT reinforcement is Meralco counterpart Marvin Jones with support from the likes of Raymond Almazan, Brandon Bates and even Cliff Hodge.

Listed at 7-foot, Mr. Jones registered a 24-14 with three assists, a steal and a block in helping the Meralco Bolts to a 118-105 bounceback win over Titan last March 29. It was also his redemption game after a lackluster showing in a previous 102-109 loss to import-less Rain or Shine (ROS).

A win by Meralco (3-1) in the 7:30 p.m. tussle lifts the side to a tie for second with idle NLEX (4-1) behind pacesetting ROS (4-0).

Meanwhile, Terrafirma (3-1) shoots for the same standing at 5:15 p.m. against Magnolia (1-3).

The Terrafirma Dyip are in rebound mode after seeing their unbeaten start snapped by a 105-133 loss to Phoenix. The Magnolia Hotshots, for their part, hope to use their 121-109 breakthrough win over Macau as fuel to turn things around after a rough 0-3 opening card. — Olmin Leyba