Games on Tuesday

(FilOil Arena)

4 p.m. – Farm Fresh vs Nxled

6:30 p.m. – Creamline vs Akari

FOUR TEAMS fight it out for the last two tickets to the PVL All-Filipino Conference semifinal bus as Farm Fresh and Nxled face off and Creamline and Akari collide on Tuesday at the FilOil Arena.

The Foxies and the Chameleons, whose closest brush to the semis were a pair of fifth-place efforts for the former and one No. 5 performance for the latter, will shoot for their best finish when they face off at 4 p.m.

The Cool Smashers, for their part, seek a return trip to the semis after failing to make it that far for the first time in franchise history in the Reinforced Conference last year when they face off with the Chargers, who aim for a third semis stint in a span of a year, at 6:30 p.m.

“To be honest, I am playing a team with a lot of very good attitude and amazing results,” said Nxled coach Ettore Guidetti.

“We play a big team and that’s a game that we can win and maybe, emotionally, it will be easier for us to play a big team,” he added.

Akari will come into its duel with Creamline, the league’s most titled club with 10, knowing it had the latter’s number following a four-set victory in their classification phase meeting last March 12 at the same San Juan venue.

And the key was keeping it poise.

“Our composure must be there,” said Akari’s veteran spiker Eli Soyud.

Creamline has continued to search for answers after dropping three of their last four outings including a heartbreaking five-set loss to Cignal in the qualifying round that denied it an outright semis spot.

But it could smoothen up everything out for the proud ice cream franchise with a win on this one as it would catapult it straight to the semis where PLDT and Cignal await. — Joey Villar