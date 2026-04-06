A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck Bogo City, Cebu, on Monday afternoon and was reported felt across Visayas, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

The quake occurred at 3:22 pm,, with its epicenter located 12 kilometers southeast of Bogo City at a depth of 11 km, PHIVOLCS said in its bulletin.

It was felt across many areas in the Visayas.

The strongest shaking, Intensity V, was reported in Bogo City and Medellin, Cebu, while Intensity IV was felt in Sogod, Cebu, and Villaba, Leyte

Intensity III was reported felt in Bantayan, Liloan, Toledo City, Tudela, Cebu City, and Mandaue City.

Lighter tremors of Intensity II were reported in Inabanga, Bohol, as well as Argao and Talisay City, Cebu, with Intensity I felt in Badian and San Fernando, Cebu.

Meanwhile, instrument measurements indicated Intensity IV in San Francisco, Cebu, and Hilongos and Villaba, Leyte.

Intensity III was recorded across several areas including Esperanza, Masbate; Liloan, Cebu; Cebu City; Lapu-Lapu City; Abuyog, Baybay, Carigara, and Isabel, Leyte; Ormoc City; and Hinundayan, Southern Leyte.

Intensity III was observed in Esperanza, Masbate; Liloan, Cebu; Cebu City; Lapu-Lapu City; Abuyog, Baybay, Carigara, and Isabel, Leyte; Ormoc City; and Hinundayan, Southern Leyte.

Intensity II was recorded in Roxas City, Capiz; Iloilo City; La Carlota City, Negros Occidental; Argao, Asturias, Carcar City, and San Fernando, Cebu; Kawayan and Naval, Biliran; Alangalang, Dulag, and Palo, Leyte; and Silago and Sogod, Southern Leyte.

Intensity I was observed in Aroroy and Cataingan, Masbate; Tapaz, Capiz; Jordan, Guimaras; Passi City, Iloilo; Sipalay City, Negros Occidental; Bacolod City; Borongan City, Eastern Samar; and Gandara, Samar.

PHIVOLCS warned that damage is expected and aftershocks may follow. The agency also urged the public to monitor updates on its official website.

Previously, a magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck Bogo City on September 30, 2025 affecting more than 754,000 individuals and resulting in 79 reported deaths, all recorded in Region 7, National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said in its latest situational report. — Edg Adrian A. Eva