THE residential division of Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC) has launched the first tower of Le Pont Residences located in a 31-hectare master-planned estate in Pasig City.

The 50-storey tower, which is set to rise in Bridgetowne estate, will house 431 condominium units with varying sizes — from one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom to penthouse units.

It is RLC Residences’ first in 2023, signifying its optimism about registering growth this year despite rising inflation.

“We had a very good 2022. Actually, 2022 is a record-breaking year for us. We feel that our business is growing, and we are very positive in 2023,” said Stephanie Anne C. Go, business development and design head of RLC Residences, on the sidelines of the launch on Wednesday.

Le Pont Residences is considered to be under the luxury market as it is targeted to more affluent investors.

“We are targeting the more affluent market,” Ms. Go said, adding that the project is for those with “a little bit more income.”

“We are also trying to target the empty nesters — those who are living in big houses right now with kids who are already married, and who seek to downsize their homes. This would be a perfect project for them,” Ms. Go said.

The tower’s one-bedroom unit will have 46 square meters (sq.m.) of floor area, while a two-bedroom unit will have 104-sq.m. up to 127-sq.m. floor area. A three-bedroom unit will have 150-sq.m. up to 197-sq.m. floor area.

The initial prices of the one-, two- and three-bedroom units are around P14 million, P32 million and P60 million, respectively, while the prices of penthouse units will range from P80 million to P100 million.

The project is the second for RLC Residences in the estate after Cirrus, a 40-storey residential condominium right beside Le Pont Residences.

Le Pont Residences will allocate three floors for amenities. On the third floor, the tower will house a clubhouse, kids’ play area, function rooms, gym, and lounge areas, among others.

On the 26th level or the mid-level amenity floor, homeowners will have a yoga room, landscape areas, and lounge spaces.

The roof deck of the tower will have open spaces for lounging and reading, and function rooms with a kitchen area, among others.

The first tower is expected to be turned over to buyers by the second quarter of 2029. It will be followed by a 50-storey tower and the final tower of Le Pont Residences. — Justine Irish D. Tabile