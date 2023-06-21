ABOITIZ InfraCapital, Inc., the infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz Group, said on Tuesday that the construction of the first phase of its co-living space project at the LIMA Estate in Batangas will be finished by the end of the year.

The first phase of the co-living space project, or The Pods at LIMA, includes a 600-bed facility along with common areas, open spaces, a transport hub, and roof-mounted solar panels, the company said in a statement.

“Construction is currently underway and is projected to be completed by the end of 2023,” it added.

The co-living space project meets the housing needs of individuals employed by companies located in the commercial and industrial areas of LIMA Estate, according to the company. Currently, the workforce at LIMA Estate consists of 66,000 individuals.

“With The Pods at LIMA, we are pushing the boundaries of what could be done to help our locators within the Estate to ensure uninterrupted business operations and save transportation costs, as well as provide their employees with secure, comfortable, and sustainable housing,” said LIMA Estate Vice-President for Operations Clifford Academia.

“We have always put a premium on creating thriving and self-sustaining communities that cater to the needs of various industries and businesses,” he added.

At the same time, the company announced that the next phase of The Pods at LIMA project will commence construction next year, and operations are projected to start in 2025. This phase will include a facility with an additional 2,700 beds.

“As we continue to grow and welcome new locators and businesses to LIMA Estate, we are committed to providing exceptional service to our current and prospective users, while raising the standard of development in the countryside,” said Rafael Fernandez de Mesa, LIMA Land president and Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates head.

“We will continue to prioritize sustainable and intelligent growth in all our operations in our effort to promote economic, social, and environmental progress in the Philippines,” he added.

The LIMA Estate, which spans 800 hectares, is an economic zone encompassing Lipa City and Malvar town in Batangas province.

Currently, it accommodates 150 locators, 167 retail stores and restaurants, a four-star hotel, a transportation hub, over 4,000 households, and a range of developments including business process outsourcing firms, dormitories, schools, hospitals, churches, and other institutions. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave