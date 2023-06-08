LISTED port developer and operator International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) said its unit operating at the Port of Karachi has tied up with a Singaporean shipping line to create a direct service between Pakistan and Australia.

In a press release on Tuesday, ICTSI said its subsidiary Pakistan International Container Terminal Ltd. (PICT) and Singapore’s SeaLand forged the partnership to provide an “easy and efficient” connection between markets in South Asia and Australia.

“We look to provide unmatched supply chain solutions to local and global trade stakeholders. Through our partnership with SeaLead, customers in both Pakistani and Australian markets will benefit through direct port linkages that enable economies to grow,” said PICT Chief Executive Officer Khurram Aziz Khan.

The direct service will be calling at regional ports across Malaysia, Australia, and Pakistan, ICTSI said.

“PICT will remain resilient in its efforts to make this collaboration a successful venture for all stakeholders,” Mr. Khan said.

The service at the Port of Karachi is expected to boost “trade patronage with global customers and cater to growing trade demands,” PICT said.

Its arrival is also seen to help importers and exporters via a speedy and more cost-efficient route, “and eventually allow new businesses and growth areas to emerge within the associated economies.”

The new service will handle shipper-owned and carrier-owned containers, ICTSI said, adding that it is also seen to provide the trade allies of PICT with an industrial edge.

“With Pakistan as a commercial hub connecting several geographical regions, the PICT-SeaLead partnership will boost the country’s foreign trade through the enhanced and efficient access to and from Australian markets,” it said.

ICTSI has a portfolio of terminals and projects in developed and emerging market economies in Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.