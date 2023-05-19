MANILA WATER Co., Inc. expects its P8.2-billion Calawis water supply system project to be completed next month.

In a statement on Thursday, the east zone water concessionaire said the Calawis project will provide an additional 80 million liters per day of treated water to about 919,784 population in Antipolo City and nearby towns.

The project is part of the company’s water supply masterplan, which it said aims to establish reliable water supply and ensure water security within its service areas in the coming decades.

The water treatment plant in Antipolo will also lessen Manila Water’s dependency on Angat Dam.

Manila Water said that although the company is still preparing for the full operations of the Calawis project, it has already supplied treated water to some areas in Antipolo.

“Manila Water was able to establish good relationship with relevant Local Government Units, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, the Department of Public Works and Highways, the affected Indigenous People — the Dumagat Remontados of Antipolo City, and the National Commission of Indigenous People which enabled us to proceed with a successful development of the project,” Vince Siat, Manila Water’s Senior Project Manager said in a statement.

Manila Water serves Metro Manila’s east zone network, which is made up of Marikina, Pasig, Makati, Taguig, Pateros, Mandaluyong, San Juan, portions of Quezon City and Manila, and several towns of nearby Rizal province. — Ashley Erika O. Jose