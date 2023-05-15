THE business-to-business arm of PLDT Inc. has tied up with Service Economy Applications, Inc.’s FILIPAY to provide an automated fare collection system and fleet management system for the public utility vehicle (PUV) modernization.

FILIPAY has recently acquired Telavi People Counting Camera with Command Center, which allows it to address route, fleet, and driver management, and gain visibility on its daily revenue.

“Modernizing Philippine transportation with a cashless payment system is no easy feat,” Janice Ariño, president and chief executive officer of FILIPAY, said in a statement.

“We need high standard software and hardware supported by a partner that offers only the best customer service — and PLDT Enterprise delivers in all of these,” she said.

FILIPAY has already tried out the solution with PN Roa Canitoan Transport Cooperative, which implemented the services in Cagayan de Oro.

PLDT Enterprise and FILIPAY will also be working with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board and other transport teams to mobilize the Telavi People Counting Camera and Command Center.

“This collaboration finalizes the Department of Transportation’s ongoing route rationalization plan that monitors and gathers data on transport vehicles,” PLDT Enterprise said.

FILIPAY said it saw an improvement in the efficiency of monitoring vehicle fuel and gas consumption and addressing problems of theft through PLDT Enterprise’s fiber-fast connectivity and Telavi People Counting Solution.

“We are excited to contribute further to the transport sector with the help of FILIPAY and serve more Filipinos,” said Albert Mitchell L. Locsin, first vice-president and head of enterprise and international business groups of PLDT.

“By understanding the complexities of various industries and the magnitudes of their businesses’ needs, we continue to improve our solutions so we may support more companies in their digital advancement,” he added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile