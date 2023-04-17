BUDGET CARRIER AirAsia Philippines recorded a 99% on-time performance (OTP) during the Holy Week despite the influx of passengers amid the holidays, it said in a statement.

“The World’s Best Low-Cost Airline recorded a high of 99% OTP during the Holy Week where the Manila International Airport also experienced an influx of departing and arriving guests,” AirAsia Philippines said.

It said it achieved a 100% OTP on April 7, 11 and 12, registering the highest OTP in the whole AirAsia operations center with a 94% rating from April 1 to 9. For an airline to be considered on time, they have to arrive or take off within 15 minutes of their scheduled time.

“We know how important it is for our guests to reach their destinations safely and on time. Whether it be a business trip or a family vacation, every minute counts,” AirAsia Philippines Communications and Public Affairs Head Steve F. Dailisan said in a statement.

The company said that in an internal meeting with the Air Association of the Philippines, the Civil Aeronautics Board proposed the publication of the airlines’ OTP, which will be made accessible to all passengers who will be booking their flights.

“This will enable guests to carefully plan their flights and travel itinerary especially those with connecting flights or traveling from one airport to another,” AirAsia Philippines said in a Viber message.

The low-cost airline has been publishing its OTP across all its operations centers on its website.

Beginning April 15, all travelers are required to register and accomplish the E-Travel System, which replaces the paper-based documents used by inbound and outbound passengers.

The airline reminded its guests to register within 72 hours before their scheduled departure and arrival on www.etravel.gov.ph. — J.I.D. Tabile