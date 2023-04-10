METRO PACIFIC Investments Corp. (MPIC), the country’s leading infrastructure investments company, was honored as Asia’s Best Integrated Report, bagging the gold award for First Time category at the 8th Asia Integrated Reporting Awards (AIRA), widely considered as the most distinguished accolade for integrated reporting in the region.

In a virtual awards ceremony held on March 30, MPIC was recognized alongside other integrated reporting leaders in Asia, celebrating best practices in integrated reporting and communications. Communicating MPIC’s value creation process through its maiden integrated report follows global frameworks and standards that cater to the needs of its investors and shareholders.

“This integrated annual report reflects our dedication to transparency, as well as our efforts to deliver long-term value to all our stakeholders,” said MPIC Chairman, President, and CEO Manuel V. Pangilinan. “This recognition from AIRA inspires us to do even more to elevate sustainability practices, which will not only benefit our immediate stakeholders, but also the country-at-large.”