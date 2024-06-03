Glitter and sparkle illuminated the Shangri-La The Fort Grand Ballroom on May 31, 2024, as Watsons, the leading health, wellness, and beauty retailer, hosted its most prestigious annual award ceremony — the Health, Wellness, and Beauty (HWB) Awards. With the theme “Night of the Brightest Stars,” the event was a dazzling gala that celebrated excellence and sustainability in the industry.

Entering the HWB Awards Night 2024 was like stepping into a world where art meets sustainability. The entrance was illuminated with a brilliant display of colored lights and an immersive digital art tunnel that captured the beauty of the Aurora Borealis. The foyer of the Grand Ballroom had been transformed into an exhibition space, showcasing 20 captivating artworks from the first-ever Watsons Sustainability Art Competition in partnership with Dry Brush Gallery. This creative display set the tone for an evening that celebrated not just stellar achievements but also the organization’s steadfast commitment to sustainability.

The HWB Awards was well-attended, with over 700 top executives from top health and beauty companies gracing the event. A pioneer in the industry, the HWB Awards have become the standard of excellence among the brands and suppliers working with Watsons. The night became a heartfelt tribute to the partnerships that have solidified Watsons’ position as the most loved health, wellness, and beauty retailer in the country.

“Watsons has redefined the retail experience with our trailblazing O+O platform, pioneering industry events, and member-led programs. Through our Beauty Convention, Health Expo, and Playlist Concert, we’ve brought our brands closer to our customers. We are committed to do more sustainable practices for our Planet, People, and Products. Together with our partners, we inspire passion and purpose,” said Jefferson Go, Watsons’ Chief Operating Officer, during his opening speech.

The HWB Awards reached new heights with the DARE Segment, where Watsons Directors Kim Reyes (Trading Beauty) and Sonny Cuenco (Trading Health) shared key achievements of Watsons in the past year as well as robust strategies for the future.

What made the HWB Ball extra special was the presence of world-renowned marketing guru, strategist, and New York Times best-selling author, Seth Godin, marking a significant milestone as the first in the Health & Beauty industry to host such a luminary.

During his segment, Seth Godin delved into the essence of customer value for brands. Anticipating needs, personalizing interactions, and staying relevant emerge as crucial strategies for brand success. Ultimately, it’s about forging meaningful connections and demonstrating genuine care for customers — a philosophy that lies at the heart of enduring brand success. Select guests were lucky to be given the opportunity to ask relevant questions, which Seth eagerly answered.

A captivating sustainable fashion show added a unique flair to the event. Sustainability fashion designers and advocates Niña Corpus and Adrienne Charuel showcased their talent for creating stunning pieces that were both stylish and environmentally friendly. Corpus, with her brand Nina Isabel, highlighted the beauty of Inabel or Abel Iloco, supporting Ilocano weavers and cotton farmers. Charuel’s Maison Métisse celebrated Filipino heritage through hand weaving, sacred embroidery, and natural dyes, aligning perfectly with the event’s sustainability theme.

The highlight of the HWB Awards 2024 was the announcement of the winners. This year, the spotlight wasn’t just on the awardees but also on the stunning trophies. Handcrafted from 100% recycled glass by talented local artists, these Grand Awards trophies symbolized excellence and embodied Watsons’ unwavering commitment to sustainability.

“It is a privilege to work alongside you as partners in serving all our Watsons customers. Your hard work and unwavering passion for excellence have made Watsons the most loved Health and Beauty Retailer in the Country. With this, we’d like to give our biggest appreciation to all our partner suppliers, because we were able to bring more to the lives of our shoppers by putting a smile on our customers’ faces anytime, anywhere!” says Danilo S. Chiong, Managing Director of Watsons Philippines during the commitment toast.

The winners of the top awards in different categories:

International Partner of the Year for Beauty Unilever Philippines, Inc.

Local Partner of the Year for Beauty Genson Distribution, Inc.

Consignor Partner of the Year for Beauty IFace, Inc.

International Partner of the Year for Health Bayer Philippines, Inc. — Consumer Health

Local Partner of the Year for Health Unilab, Inc.

Major Awards for Beauty Unilever Philippines, Galderma Philippines, Inc., Beiersdorf Philippines, Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Philippines, Inc., Genson Distribution, Inc., Hebe Beauty Cosmetics, Inc., ELC Beauty, Inc., Luxasia, Inc., Unilever Philippines, Inc., IFace Inc.

Major Awards for Health Bayer Philippines, Inc. — Consumer Health, Unilab, Inc., Haleon Philippines, Inc., Novo Nordisk Pharmaceuticals Philippines, Inc., Mosbeau Philippines, Inc., Glaxosmithkline Philippines, Inc., Viatris Inc., Abbott Nutrition International, UL Skin Sciences, Inc.

Special Awards for Health DKT Health, Ritemed Philippines, Inc., Unilab, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim Philippines, Glaxosmithkline Philippines, Inc., Collins International Trading Corp., Intermed Marketing Phils., Inc., Opella Healthcare Philippines, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (Philippines), Inc., MUNDIPHARMA DISTRIBUTION GMBH (PHILIPPINES BRANCH), Wyett Philippines, Inc., Pascual Consumer Healthcare Corp., Haleon Philippines, Inc., A.T.C. Healthcare Int’l Corp., Absolute Sales Corp., Abbott Nutrition International, UL Skin Sciences, Inc., Zuellig Pharma Therapeutics, Mosbeau Philippines, Inc.

Special Awards for Beauty L’orèal Philippines, Inc., Healthy Innovation Distribution, Inc., UL SKIN SCIENCES, INC., Kimberly-Clark Philippines, Inc., Beiersdorf Philippines, Inc., Genson Distribution, Inc., Galderma Philippines, Inc., Procter & Gamble Philippines, Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Philippines, Inc., IFace Inc., KENVUE, Intelligent Skin Care Inc., Unilever Philippines, Inc., Splash Corp., Lifestrong Marketing, Inc., Asia-Pacific Cosmetics Philippines Corp., Chic Centre Corp., ZFace, Inc., Hebe Beauty Cosmetics, Inc.

Member’s Choice Award for Beauty L’orèal Philippines, Inc., Genson Distribution, Inc., Unilever Philippines, Inc., Beiersdorf Philippines, Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Philippines, Inc., Suyen Corp., Kenvue

Member’s Choice Award for Health Haleon Philippines, Inc., IVI RYO Corp. Health, Inc., Procter & Gamble Philippines, Inc.

Key Account Manager Fragrances L’orèal Philippines, Inc.,

Key Account Manager Cosmetics Hebe Beauty Cosmetics, Inc.

Key Account Manager Oral Care Colgate-Palmolive Philippines, Inc.

Key Account Manager Bath, Deo & Talc Unilever Philippines, Inc.,

Key Account Manager Skin Care Galderma Philippines, Inc.

Key Account Manager Hair Care Procter & Gamble Philippines, Inc.

Key Account Manager Baby Care Kenvue

Key Account Manager Men’s Grooming Beiersdorf Philippines, Inc.

Key Account Manager Prestige Brands Luxasia, Inc.

Key Account Manager Health (Ethical Categories) Glaxosmithkline Philippines, Inc.

Key Account Manager Health (OTC) Unilab, Inc.

Key Account Manager Health (VDS) Bayer Philippines, Inc Consumer Health

The success of the HWB Ball 2024 reinforced Watsons’ commitment to continuously innovating and improving its strategies, promotional efforts, and sustainability initiatives. Attendees left with memories of an unforgettable evening, eagerly anticipating the next year’s celebration of health, wellness, and beauty. The HWB Awards 2024 not only honored the best in the industry but also set a new standard for excellence and sustainability, making it truly a stellar night to remember.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.