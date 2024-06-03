Prepare for the ultimate celebration of today’s Original Pinoy Music (OPM), and the stories of success behind these chart-topping hits, as Puregold presents “Nasa Atin ang Panalo” concert on July 12, 2024, 7 p.m., at the iconic Araneta Coliseum.

The thanksgiving event, which will feature acts by phenomenal Filipino music talents SB19, BINI, and Flow G, and a special performance by SunKissed Lola, celebrates Puregold’s remarkable milestone of reaching 500 stores on its 25th year. Through “Nasa Atin ang Panalo,” Puregold expresses its gratitude to its loyal customers, dedicated employees, and supportive partners who have long played a role in the company’s very own panalo story.

As can be gleaned from Puregold’s recent announcement on its social media pages, the star-studded “Nasa Atin ang Panalo” is set to be an unforgettable night of music, inspiration, and pure entertainment. This was affirmed by Puregold Price Club Inc. President Vincent Co who relates that from the get-go, they envisioned “Nasa Atin ang Panalo” to be more than just a concert.

“We want it to be a heartfelt tribute to Filipino stories of grit, courage, change, and success—panalo values that our concert artists possess and hope to inspire among their fellow Filipinos,” Co says. “And we are excitedly presenting these top musicians not only to showcase their talent and spotlight local music, but to highlight the stories of SB19, BINI, Flow G, and SunKissed Lola as they pursue their dreams.”

Puregold shares why they have chosen to collaborate with these artists:

P-Pop idols SB19 weathered a roller-coaster journey, staying resilient to sustain their rise in the music industry.

BINI, the nation’s girl group, sings about youthful romance, fun, and empowerment. The group continually evolves to tell its stories in the most profound ways.

Flow G, now one of the icons in Philippine rap, has hurdled numerous challenges but has remained steadfast in his pursuit of hip-hop, relentlessly moving forward toward his goals.

Well-loved band SunKissed Lola, united by their passion for creating music, has transformed their dreams into reality, achieving success through their unwavering love for their craft.

“Nasa Atin ang Panalo” promises to bring joy to A’Tins, Blooms, Dolores, and fans of Flow G. Surprise guests are also lined up to boost concert-goers’ thrill and excitement.

Loyal Puregold customers can also look forward to Tita and Ninang Zones, where featured products and brands will offer a number of fun activities.

Fans and followers can also check out the venue’s VIP Section where one can get the best view in the house; coliseum group photos that will capture moments with fellow fans celebrating the night together; and exclusive merchandise giveaways that will keep memories alive long after the event.

Additionally, as Puregold has teased the release of original music in partnership with these top artists, fans have more drops to look forward to as well.

Puregold is mounting the concert in collaboration with Wish 107.5, a partnership that has been instrumental—since 2021—in discovering and highlighting OPM talents. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to promote and nurture local music artists through platforms that enable them to reach wider audiences.

As “Nasa Atin ang Panalo” draws near, Puregold encourages OPM enthusiasts, music lovers, and Puregold customers to witness the convergence of talent, passion, and pure Filipino pride in the musical event. Ticket mechanics will be announced soon on Puregold’s official channels.

