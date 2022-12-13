MPIC recognized at Asian excellence awards

METRO PACIFIC Investments Corp. (MPIC) has been recognized at the 12th Asian Excellence Awards 2022 of Corporate Governance Asia for its work in corporate governance, investor relations, and corporate social responsibility.

The firm received accolades, including Asia’s Best CEO (Investor Relations) for Manuel V. Pangilinan, Asia’s Best CFO (Investor Relations) for Chaye Cabal-Revilla, Best Investors Relations Professional for MPIC Vice-President for Investor Relations Maricris Aldover-Ysmael, Best Investor Relations Company (Philippines), Best Environmental Responsibility, and Asia’s Best CSR.

“MPIC was established with the goal of achieving synthesis between global governance standards and Asian values and practices. We regard this award as a responsibility to set a higher standard for here in the Philippines, as well as in Asia,” said Mr. Pangilinan, MPIC chairman, president, and CEO, in a statement.

MPIC said it “remained unwavering in fulfilling its purpose of service continuity for the benefit of all its stakeholders, primarily its employees, investors, beneficiary communities, and ultimately, the environment.”

It said the corporation’s contribution to reigniting Asia in a post-pandemic economy was to fulfill the role of a dependable government partner towards national development and to work hand-in-hand with them to serve the interests of the Filipino people.

Since 2011, the Asian Excellence Awards of Corporate Governance Asia have honored individuals and companies with titles such as Best CEO, Best CFO, Best Corporate Social Responsibility, Best Environmental Practices, Best Investor Relations Company, and Best Investor Relations Professionals.