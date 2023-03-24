LISTED cement manufacturer Holcim Philippines, Inc, has partnered with San Francisco-based software company Anaplan as it ramps up its digitalization initiative, the company said on Thursday.

In a press release, the company said Anaplan’s software will enable an increase in efficiency for building models and planning.

“Holcim Philippines can now very rapidly and intelligently interpret any change in market forces using a wider range of data to produce sales and/or financial planning and forecast reports in one day, a process that previously took up to eight days,” said Anaplan Senior Vice-President Mark Micallef.

Mr. Micallef said that using an intelligent cloud-based platform will result in more efficient and faster use of time, thus avoiding costs.

“Holcim can now adjust its business outcomes during micro and macro shifts not just after the impacts are felt,” he said.

The company is also set on automating its production process and predictive maintenance in 70 projects under its “plant of tomorrow” program.

On its logistics unit, fleet and driver performance is now being tracked to optimize safety, customer service, and efficiency.

“Collaborating with Anaplan gave us the opportunity to simulate real-time, develop forecasts or scenarios analysis, and enhance and hasten the decision-making process,” said Holcim President and Chief Executive Officer Horia-Ciprian Adrian.

All these translated into increased efficiencies in the production, distribution, and selling processes, Mr. Adrian added.

On the stock market on Thursday, Holcim shares fell by 2.5% or 10 centavos to close at P3.90 apiece. — Adrian H. Halili