LISTED gaming company Leisure & Resorts World Corp. (LRWC) has changed its business name to DigiPlus Interactive Corp., the company announced in a disclosure on Tuesday.

The company said that it aims to provide better services and products from all its subsidiaries and related companies.

“As the company welcomed this change, we strategically thought and created a stronger identity that will help us to become the best version of what we are as a company — fun, innovative, digitized, technologically advanced, and most of all, collaborative,” DigiPlus President Andy Tsui said.

“We’re very thrilled to share with all of you what we have prepared this year,” Mr. Tsui added.

In an earlier disclosure, the company’s board of directors approved the amendment to its articles of incorporation, changing the name of the company and its address to Taguig City, for which the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued a filing certificate on Feb. 28.

Additionally, the board of directors approved an increase in authorized capital stock to P7 billion, from the previous P5 billion, divided into 7 billion shares.

“The company has been sharing its expertise for over 20 years in the retail gaming market and has continuously provided world-class multi-gaming platforms with a strong distribution network of entertainment sites all over the country,” the company said.

In a separate disclosure on Tuesday, the SEC approved the change in DigiPlus stock symbol to PLUS from LR.

Shares in the company fell by 2.75% or eight centavos to close at P2.83 apiece on Tuesday. — Adrian H. Halili