MSPECTRUM, Inc. (Spectrum) is set to energize perfume label Aficionado and Japanese food house Takoyatea with solar power, the renewable energy company said on Tuesday.

In a statement, Spectrum said it would install solar rooftop photovoltaic (PV) systems with a combined capacity of 89.82-kilowatt-peak (kWp) in Aficionado’s manufacturing plant and warehouse in Meycauayan, Bulacan, and its main office in Manila, as well as Takoyatea’s commissary, which is in Manila.

Last year, Spectrum installed a 12.74-kWp solar project for the Takoyatea commissary. The renewable energy company said that the installation of the solar rooftop project generated savings of P99,000 and cut the commissary’s carbon emissions by six tons from June 2022 to January 2023.

The solar rooftop project is expected to help the two brands save about P951,000 yearly and help its carbon footprint reduction by 87.34 tons, which translates to planting about 4,020 trees or reducing 348,000 in car travel, according to Manila Electric Co.(Meralco)

Spectrum, a wholly owned subsidiary of Meralco, provides tailor-fit solutions for industrial, commercial, and residential customers through an in-depth understanding of energy consumption behavior. It is backed by Meralco’s energy expertise and proven safety track record.

“Apart from being empowered to achieve sustainability and financial goals, our partners are also assured of good quality and reliable service. Through our end-to-end solar solutions, Aficionado and Takoyatea are certain to get the necessary support they will need from Spectrum as they continue to move forward towards becoming sustainable business,” Spectrum President and Chief Executive Officer Ferdinand O. Geluz said.

In a separate statement, Meralco said it received recognition from the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) for being compliant with Republic Act No. 7920 or the New Electrical Engineering Law.

Meralco said the recognition gives the assurance that its facilities and buildings are “fully maintained by an adequate number of highly qualified professional and registered electrical engineers, and registered master electricians for safe operations.”

“Meralco’s commitment to safety as an integral part of its operations is highlighted with its full compliance to the Electrical Engineering Law. We hope that this serves as an inspiration to other distribution utilities to follow suit,” PRC Chairman for Professional Regulatory Board of Electrical Engineering Francis V. Mapile said in a media release.

Meralco’s controlling stakeholder, Beacon Electric Asset Holdings, Inc., is partly owned by PLDT Inc. Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Ashley Erika O. Jose