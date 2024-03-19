PANGILINAN-LED PLDT Inc., through its unit PLDT Enterprise, has partnered with global technology company Cisco on private 5G adoption.

The partnership aims to collaborate and bring the technology and managed services that will allow enterprises to deploy private 5G for businesses, specifically those in the manufacturing, financial services, port operations and logistics, healthcare, and retail sectors, the company said in a statement on Monday.

“With private 5G-as-a-service, we are helping businesses to reduce the technical, financial, and operational risks associated with managing 5G networks, so they can focus on driving business agility and efficiency,” said Jonathan Davidson, executive vice-president and chief executive officer of Cisco Networking.

Cisco said the service is a technology innovation that simplifies both 5G and the network of connected devices and technologies.

“Our commitment is rooted in introducing cutting-edge capabilities and services, empowering our customers in their journey to digitally transform and modernize their businesses,” said Jojo G. Gendrano, senior vice-president and head of enterprise business group at PLDT and its wireless subsidiary Smart Communications, Inc.

At the local bourse on Monday, shares in the company closed P13 or 0.96% lower at 1,342 apiece.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Ashley Erika O. Jose