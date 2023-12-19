PROPERTY developer Ortigas Land Corp. broke ground for its two residential tower projects — Olin at Jade Drive and Empress at Capitol Commons — which it aims to complete in the next two to six years.

“These milestones signify Ortigas Land’s commitment to building great places for life by offering tranquil spaces within the bustling city with the Empress and delving into a wider market with Olin at Jade Drive,” Ortigas Land Assistant Vice-President and Residential Business Unit Head Jenna J. Belardo said in a statement on Monday.

Empress at Capitol Commons is a 56-storey residential tower that features smart home living to provide seamless and convenient living for its residents, the company said. Construction is expected to be completed and turned over to residents by the fourth quarter of 2026.

“The location and positioning of these residential projects, coupled with upcoming developments and infrastructure, offers considerable prospects for potential residents and investors alike,” Ms. Belardo said.

The company offers its first mid-market residential tower after Ortigas Land broke ground for Olin at Jade Drive in the fourth quarter of this year.

Olin at Jade Drive features modern and ergonomic interiors, Ortigas Land said. The project is projected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2029.

Both residential towers are located within corporate, commercial and retail development centers, offering additional convenience to customers, the company said.

Established in 1931, Ortigas Land is a property developer with businesses in industrial, commercial and residential centers. — Ashley Erika O. Jose