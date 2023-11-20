AT LEAST three companies are eyeing to put up solar farms in Iloilo province, a member of its provincial board said.

“Right now, as we speak, there are three companies [eyeing] to put solar farms in Iloilo,” Board Member Rolando B. Distura, told reporters on the sidelines of an energy forum last week.

The construction of the solar farms with a combined capacity of almost 500 megawatts (MW) is expected to start next year, Mr. Distura said.

He identified two of the proponents as One Renewable Energy Enterprise, Inc. and Solaris, Inc.-Palm Concepcion Power Corp. which are planning to build solar farms with a capacity of 170 MW and 135 MW, respectively.

Another energy company is proposing to build about 186-MW solar farm, Mr. Distura said.

He noted that the companies are just processing some permits. The construction, once necessary approvals are secured, is expected to begin by next year.

The Philippines’ solar and wind energy sector remained the powerhouse of growth in the renewable energy sector with its capacity additions expected to increase by 6.8 gigawatts in the next 10 years, according to a previous report from Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research.

Wind and solar will lead the renewable capacity growth in the country with an annual average rate of 10.4%.

The country is targeting to increase the share of renewable energy in its power mix to 35% by 2030 and 50% by 2040. — Ashley Erika O. Jose