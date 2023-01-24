LISTED media companies ABS-CBN Corp. and GMA Network, Inc. have signed a partnership deal to co-produce content for television and streaming provider Viu.

The two media companies recently sealed a partnership for the co-production of a TV series that will be aired on GMA this year.

They will collaborate on the romantic drama series Unbreak My Heart, which will be filmed in Switzerland.

The program will also be streamed in 15 territories outside the Philippines via Viu, a video streaming service, ABS-CBN said in an e-mailed statement.

“This is a milestone in the industry. We’re thankful for this opportunity and we’re very happy to work with GMA to serve our audiences. We unite as one team. We never imagined that this was going to happen,” ABS-CBN Chief Operating Officer of Broadcast Cory V. Vidanes said.

On Friday last week, ABS-CBN announced that it signed a worldwide publishing agreement with Warner Chappell Music, the global music publishing company of Warner Music Group. It is home to a wide array of legendary songwriters and a rich catalog of contemporary hits and influential standards. With offices in more than 20 countries, Warner Chappell provides deep

“The deal grants Warner Chappell Music global publishing administration rights to the entire song catalogue of ABS-CBN Music that will open new markets and opportunities for local composers,” ABS-CBN said.

The company said last year that it would explore various partnership opportunities both locally and globally.

ABS-CBN currently produces content and distributes programs through its partnerships with A2Z Channel 11 and TV5, Kapamilya Online Live on Facebook and YouTube, and streaming service iWantTFC, among others.

Under President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s government, lawmakers who supported him rejected the franchise application of ABS-CBN, the former rival of GMA Network in the broadcasting space. The House of Representatives committee on legislative franchises deemed the broadcast network critical of Mr. Duterte and “undeserving” of the privilege. — Arjay L. Balinbin