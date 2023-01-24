THE Asticom Group of Companies, a shared services provider under the Globe group, recently launched a new platform aimed at revolutionizing job and talent search, its top official announced on Monday.

Acquiro Solutions and Tech, Inc., which was launched on Jan. 19, aims to streamline job hunting among seekers and the search for talents among recruiters and companies, the company said in an e-mailed statement.

Globe said it also hopes to help address unemployment and underemployment in the Philippines.

“The unemployment rate in the Philippines remains a concern, with 4.2% of the population or about 2.18 million Filipinos unemployed in November 2022. Additionally, the number of underemployed persons in the country is staggering, with 7.16 million people, translating to an underemployment rate of 14.4%,” the company noted.

Acquiro specializes in providing a range of role options from director-level to project-based talents, including gig workers, independent contractors, freelancers, fractional workers, seasonal talents, and interns, offering flexibility for job seekers and hunters alike.

“With its launch, we hope to continue to help our fellow Filipinos by opening up opportunities and removing the barriers that separate talents from potential employers,” said Mharicar Castillo-Reyes, Asticom Group of Companies president and chief executive officer.

Asticom has formed various subsidiaries, including Asti Business Services, Inc. (ABSI), Fiber Infrastructure and Network Services, Inc. (FINSI), BRAD Warehouse and Logistics Services, and HCX Technology Partners, Inc.

Created in 2021, ABSI serves as Asticom’s business process solutions arm.

FINSI, which was also created in 2021, offers end-to-end services and industry-specific solutions to telecommunications, tower, infrastructure, and technology, including construction, building, installation, and maintenance services.

BRAD is an end-to-end supply chain technology solutions provider. Its services are tailor-fit for different industries, including e-commerce, food and beverage, health and wellness, and telecommunications.

Meanwhile, HCX is a provider of human resources, customer relationship management, and digital solutions. — Arjay L. Balinbin