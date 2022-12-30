SUBSIDIARIES of AC Logistics Holdings Corp. and Ayala Land Hotels and Resorts Corp. (ALHRC) signed an agreement for the transport, handling, and management of hospital and hazardous waste across the latter’s resorts in El Nido, Palawan.

In a press release on Thursday, AC Logistics said Integrated Waste Management, Inc. (IWMI), its waste management company, forged the partnership with Ten Knots Phils. Inc., which operates multiple resorts in El Nido.

Through the partnership, IWMI will be in charge of the collection, transport, and proper treatment and disposal of the Ten Knots group’s medical and infectious wastes.

IWMI’s service under the partnership will include providing documentary evidence on how the generator’s hazardous wastes are treated and disposed of. The waste management company specializes in handling hazardous waste and is said to serve 40% of medical establishments in Metro Manila.

“Our team is excited to collaborate with the group’s El Nido Resorts and Lio Beach in exploring innovative solutions and practices that protect El Nido’s communities and natural environment,” IWMI President Cezar Christopher Gregory G. Pacheco, Jr. said.

“Through this partnership, we hope to encourage more organizations to institutionalize proper hazardous waste management and ensure long-term positive impact,” Mr. Pacheco added.

“As our businesses grow and the tourism industry recovers, the challenge of managing different types of waste escalates, too,” ALHRC President and Chief Executive Officer Javier D. Hernandez said.

“We at Ten Knots are only too glad to work with IWMI in addressing these challenges and meeting our sustainability objectives,” he added.

The pandemic has increased the volume of hospital waste like face masks, hazmats, personal protective equipment, vials and syringes, diluents and expired medicines that require proper handling and disposal, according to the firm.

The company said IWMI is at the forefront “in enduring the responsible handling and disposal of hazardous [as it] has been in the business of collecting and treating infectious and hazardous wastes for more than 30 years.” — Justine Irish D. Tabile